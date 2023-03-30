Publicado 30/03/2023 16:54
- Comunicado -

Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators

Croma-Pharma Logo
Croma-Pharma Logo - CROMA-PHARMA/PR NEWSWIRE (LOGO)
(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VIENNA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. With the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More

Contact:Uschi MayerExternal Communications & PRCROMA-PHARMA GmbHCromazeile 2, A-2100 Leobendorf, AustriaM.: +43 676 84 68 68 966E: uschi.mayer@croma.at

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-further-strengthening-its-portfolio-with-philart-biostimulators-301786087.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineConfirmado el nuevo y terrorífico villano de The Batman 2

Confirmado el nuevo y terrorífico villano de The Batman 2
Cambio ClimáticoSeñales próximas al colapso en la circulación océanica antártica

Señales próximas al colapso en la circulación océanica antártica
InternacionalReino Unido afirma que el control de la zona industrial de Bajmut "continúa probablemente en disputa"

Reino Unido afirma que el control de la zona industrial de Bajmut "continúa probablemente en disputa"