DERMALOG Fever Detection at UKE Hamburg

The Covid-19 outbreak challenges hospitals around the globe to protect staff and patients adequately. The University Medical Center in Hamburg (UKE) uses DERMALOG's Fever Detection Camera for additional health protection.

HAMBURG, Germany, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid-19 currently shows how important it is to prevent the spread of infection as far as possible. Hospitals are facing a serious challenge, as staff and patients are at increased risk of infection. Fever screenings are increasingly being carried out at hospital entrances to identify persons with symptoms. Temperature checks are already part of daily operations at many airports. In the meantime, many healthcare facilities are also using this technology to provide better protection for patients and staff.

The University Medical Center Hamburg (UKE) has also increased its protective measures by using DERMALOG's Fever Detection Camera. The system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature within one second by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera.

"Fever detection allows us to identify infected persons before they enter the hospital and thus reduce the risk of infection for staff and patients," says Professor Klaus Püschel, Chair of the Legal Medicine Department at UKE.

DERMALOG's thermal camera was initially developed for border controls and airports. The system is increasingly being used in healthcare facilities and clinics. Companies and institutions in more than 40 countries have already put the new "Made in Germany" technology from DERMALOG into operation for additional health protection.

