EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Engage to Redefine Contact Center Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems [https://www.edgeverve.com/], a subsidiary of Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] , today announced the launch of AssistEdge Engage at CCW Vegas. AssistEdge Engage is an intelligent automation platform for contact centers offering smart features that increase agent productivity, satisfaction and elevate customer experience. With the emergence of RPA and maturity of AI capabilities, there is a significant opportunity for contact centers to relook at the ways in which they can service their customers. Easy to integrate and deploy, AssistEdge Engage [https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-engage/?cmpi...] harnesses the power of AI and RPA, making it possible for businesses to amplify returns from their existing contact center investments.

According to CCW Digital research, only 18% of customers are 'very satisfied' with their typical customer service experiences. An enormous opportunity exists for organizations to reduce effort, increase personalization and deliver value.

AssistEdge Engage integrates assisted and unassisted automation capabilities and comes with a proven track record of having delivered increased first call resolution by up to 15%, minimized operational costs by 30% resulting in an increase in net promtttoter score of 8%.

"If there's one word to describe the typical agent experience, it's 'difficult'," adds Brian Cantor, Principal Analyst, CCW Digital. "More than 80% of companies require agents to access multiple systems when supporting customers; about half provide agents with little-to-no context about customers escalating from other channels. EdgeVerve's AssistEdge Engage has the right combination of features to help contact centers eliminate complexity and provide agents with real-time, actionable guidance, thereby improving agent productivity and in turn, customer satisfaction."

Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, "In today's market, customer expectations from brands and service providers have increased manifold. It is imperative for organizations to own and retain customers by providing superior experience across all touch points. Contact centers continue to face challenges in delivering exceptional customer experience due to a myriad of applications which they need to access to pull out customer information. AssistEdge Engage provides a refreshed 360-degree view of the customer to enable the agent to engage better thereby resulting in an increase in customer satisfaction."

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia(TM) Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

