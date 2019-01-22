EdgeVerve Systems Launches AssistEdge Discover to Unlock the True Value of Automation (1)

Publicado 22/01/2019 12:26:15 CET

EdgeVerve Systems [https://www.edgeverve.com ], a subsidiary of Infosys [https://www.infosys.com ], today announced the launch of AssistEdge Discover, a unique tool aimed at increasing the success rate of automation implementations at the enterprise level through process discovery. AssistEdge Discover automates processes sans human bias that often times lead to automation implementation failure.

Forrester reports that robotic process automation (RPA) will grow to a $2.9 billion market in 2021, bringing it to the forefront of enterprise digital transformation. However, over half of enterprise automation implementations still fail when business processes are not properly understood and manual knowledge is relied upon for process execution. At an enterprise level, this becomes increasingly challenging as the amount of data and number of steps in each process increase. By eliminating human bias and reducing manual process discovery, AssistEdge Discover can help an enterprise realize the full value of automation and enable collaboration, effective change management and continuous process improvement.

AssistEdge Discover leverages user key strokes and sophisticated neural network algorithms to create an effective automation blueprint. It provides a clear recommendation based on the understanding of how business processes are executed through four pillars:

- Automatic Data Capture: Input such as mouse and key strokes from identified users can be monitored and recorded without interfering with the employee's work. - Remote Management of Data Capture: Administrators decide and control what data is being captured from which machines and users, and at which frequency, to ensure that no business and user sensitive data is captured. - Visual Data Analysis and Mapping: Data enrichment and analysis is carried out using advanced neural network and AI algorithms. This creates a visual, data-rich process map which not only shows common paths, but also different variations of the same path. - Recommendations: Recommendations identify the automation opportunities and collate them into a dashboard, allowing the enterprise to compare different processes and make an informed decision. Automation recommendations are based on real data, thus avoiding manual bias.

AssistEdge Discover simplifies the automation journey for enterprises that are growing at a rapid pace and require speed, agility and insights to drive success. The tool was uniquely built to be platform agnostic and work alongside other RPA tools, enabling an enterprise to better manage processes across multiple systems seamlessly.

Craig Le Clair, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Enterprise Architecture Professionals, Forrester, said, "Automation is no longer a back-office activity and now moving to the frontend where data driven insights and process mapping are becoming key to maximize automation success. RPA and AI will join forces to create digital workers for more than 40% of enterprises. Broader process assessment is developing quickly. There is a need to advance analytics to attack process improvement and combine process mining data with traditional RPA desktop analytics to create heat maps to guide bot design and bot behavior."

Atul Soneja, Global Head, Edge Products and Infosys Nia, EdgeVerve, said, "Today, with the rise of digital workforce in an enterprise, success is fast becoming outcome driven. The key to automation success is process discovery. The empirical approach to automation through process discovery makes the whole process transparent and amplifies the hidden values of automation impacting ROI. This is where AssistEdge Discover helps realize the true value of automation. It helps enterprises prioritize key processes for automation as well as key technologies to amplify business benefits."

To learn more about AssistEdge Discover, please join EdgeVerve and Forrester on January 22, 2019 during the "Process Discovery - Amplifying and Accelerating the Power of Automation" panel at OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit, January 21-25, or visit http://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge-discover.

