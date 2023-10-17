EQT AB (publ) Q3 Announcement 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Differentiation and diversification at work"In a global market environment that continues to be characterized by uncertainty, muted deal activity and fundraising headwinds, EQT had a productive third quarter. With a track record of nearly 30 years of delivering performance for our clients, our flagship fundraisings are progressing well. We are continuously refining our approach to value creation, and we have continued to build on our private wealth offering."

Highlights for the period Jul-Sep 2023 (Jul-Sep 2022)

Strategic

EQT launched EQRT (EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust)

EQT Nexus was launched through additional distributors in the Nordics, Australia , and selected jurisdictions in Asia

Fundraising

Fee-generating assets under management (FAUM) increased to EUR ‌128‌bn (EUR ‌‌92‌bn). Total AUM was EUR ‌232‌bn (EUR ‌‌‌165‌bn)

Fundraising continued for EQT X with fee-generating commitments of EUR 19.8bn . EQT X is expected to close at or near its hard cap in Q1 2024

. EQT X is expected to close at or near its hard cap in Q1 2024 EQT Infrastructure VI had its first close during the summer, with more than half the fund raised, and is next expected to complete further closings during the fourth quarter. Fundraising is set to continue well into 2024, and the fund is expected to reach its target fund size

Fundraising continued for EQT Future, EQT Exeter US Multifamily Value II, EQT Exeter Europe Logistics Core-Plus II and EQT Active Core Infrastructure, with fundraisings generally taking longer in the current fundraising environment

Investment activity1

Total investments by the EQT funds in the quarter amounted to EUR ‌2‌bn (EUR ‌‌3‌bn)

Investments include Dechra Pharmaceuticals (EQT X), Indira IVF (BPEA VIII), the completion of the merger of Vistra and Tricor (BPEA VIII), the announced offer to take SUSE private (EQT VIII), and the investment in Gympass (EQT Growth)

Exit activity1

Total gross fund exits in the quarter amounted to EUR ‌2‌bn (EUR ‌‌2‌bn)

Exits include Schülke (EQT VIII), Coforge (BPEA VII) and LimaCorporate (EQT VII)

Investment performance

All key funds continued to perform On plan or Above plan

Fund valuations were for the most part flat during the period, underpinned by continued underlying operational performance

People and future-proofing

The number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE+) amounted to ‌1,832‌ (‌‌1,538‌), of which ‌1,752‌ (‌‌‌1,436‌) were FTEs

Francesco Starace , former CEO and General Manager of Enel, who recently joined EQT as a Partner within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team, was appointed the chair of the Science Based Targets initiative

, former CEO and General Manager of Enel, who recently joined EQT as a Partner within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team, was appointed the chair of the Science Based Targets initiative Maarten de Jong and Mark Braganza joined EQT's Private Capital Healthcare team as Partners, bolstering a global team of more than 120 dedicated healthcare investment professionals that is supplemented by an advisor network of over 150 experts with operating experience in the healthcare sector

and joined EQT's Private Capital Healthcare team as Partners, bolstering a global team of more than 120 dedicated healthcare investment professionals that is supplemented by an advisor network of over 150 experts with operating experience in the healthcare sector As of the end of the period, 25 portfolio companies had validated their science-based targets, and additionally 27 had started the process to set their own science-based targets

Other

In the third quarter, EQT completed a share buyback program of 1.8 million shares. EQT intends - over time - to repurchase shares with the objective of keeping its share count stable in relation to its equity-based incentive programs

Events after the reporting period

Investment levels in EQT key funds as of 17 October 2023 , were 20-25% in EQT X, 15-20% in EQT Infrastructure VI and 35-40% in BPEA VIII

1) Signed transactions, if not otherwise mentioned

Presentation of EQT AB's Q3 Announcement 2023

Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call, including a presentation at 08:30 CEST.

The presentation and a link to follow the webcast and conference call live can be found here and a recording will be available afterwards.

To participate by phone, please register here. You will then receive your personal dial-in details, to be able to ask questions during the Q&A.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

ContactOlof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.comRickard Buch, Managing Director, Communications, +46 72 989 09 11EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 17 October 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-ab-publ-q3-announcement-2023-301958467.html