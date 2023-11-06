European Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations 2023 inspires the world through the power of music

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Norrköping (Sweden), 6 de noviembre de 2023 (News Aktuell).-

After nine inspiring days, in which Norrköping, Sweden, hosted the 5th European Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations, the choral music festival came to a heartfelt conclusion with an emotional Closing Concert. With participation from over 63 choirs and more than 2000 participants representing 25 countries, a profound message of unity and cultural exchange was conveyed through the universal language of music.

Looking back at the past week Viveca Valgren, Project Manager for the city of Norrköping, was delighted as she exclaimed: "What a week! The rainy and dark autumn week transformed into a bright, warm and joyous celebration to music. Music truly brings nations together. The voices spread all over the town from concert venues to restaurants and pubs. New friendships flourished. Norrköping is grateful for having been given this opportunity to host such an amazing event."

The European Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations in Norrköping for this year officially concluded with the symbolic handover of the flag to the next host city, Aarhus in Denmark. From June 28 to July 6, 2025, choirs from around the world are once again invited to gather, sing, and participate in European and international competitions.

Günter Titsch, President of INTERKULTUR and the World Choir Council: "The 5th European Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations in Norrköping proved that the world of choral singing is still strong and vibrant. This festival has strengthened international friendships and brought people together. We’re ready to continue this journey in Denmark in 2025 and inspire even more people!"

More information: www.interkultur.com

