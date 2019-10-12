European Results From Global ETNA-AF Registry Show Low Bleeding and Low Cardiovascular Event Rates in Elderly NVAF Patie

Publicado 12/10/2019 10:45:35 CET

- ENVISAGE-TAVI AF (EdoxabaN Versus standard of care and theIr effectS on clinical outcomes in pAtients havinG undergonE Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) - Atrial Fibrillation)

- STABLED Study (STroke secondary prevention with catheter ABLation and EDoxaban for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation) in Japan

- ENRICH-AF (EdoxabaN foRIntraCranial Hemorrhage survivors with Atrial Fibrillation, an investigator initiated phase III study)

In addition, global and regional registry and non-randomised clinical studies provide important real-world and clinical data about the use of edoxaban and other oral anticoagulants in everyday practice; these include:

- ETNA-AF (Edoxaban Treatment in routiNe clinical prActice in patients with nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation)

- ETNA-VTE (Edoxaban Treatment in routiNe clinical prActice in patients with Venous ThromboEmbolism)

- EMIT-AF/VTE (Edoxaban Management In diagnostic and Therapeutic procedures-AF/VTE)

- Prolongation PREFER in AF (PREvention oF thromboembolic events - European Registry) in patients with AF

- ANAFIE (All Nippon AF In Elderly) Registry in Japan

- Cancer-VTE Registry in Japan

- RYOUMA (Real world ablation therapY with anti-cOagUlants in Management of Atrial fibrillation) Registry in Japan

- KYU-RABLE (Multicenter study associated with KYU-shu to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edoxaban in patients with non-valvulaR Atrial fiBriLlation undergoing cathEter ablation) in Japan

- BPV-AF (Atrial Fibrillation with BioProsthetic valve) Registry in Japan

Through the edoxaban clinical research programme, we are committed to adding to the scientific body of knowledge around edoxaban in a variety of AF and VTE patients, including those who are vulnerable.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com [http://www.daiichisankyo.com/].

