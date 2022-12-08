Publicado 08/12/2022 11:17

Extraordinary General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held only through advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with temporary legislation.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposals, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven members and to elect Leiv Synnes as member of the Board of Directors for the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations. www.castellum.se

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-castellum-ab-publ-301698104.html

