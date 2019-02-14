 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

Gerresheimer Back on Growth Path and Sets Course for the Future (2)

Publicado 14/02/2019 8:00:41CET

The long-term targets continue to apply, with Gx ROCE of around 15% and adjusted EBITDA leverage of 2.5x.

The full Annual Report is available at: http://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

For further information: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2

Media Contacts: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Jens Kürten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Phone: +49 211 6181-250 Telefax: +49-211-6181-241 E-Mail: j.kuerten@gerresheimer.com Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteLa subasta de la casa de Toño Sanchís tendrá que esperar

La subasta de la casa de Toño Sanchís tendrá que esperar
CineLos Vengadores más brutales de la historia llegan a Marvel

Los Vengadores más brutales de la historia llegan a Marvel
MálagaDos policías salvan la vida a una niña de tres años cuando su madre intentaba tirarla desde un décimo piso en Málaga

Dos policías salvan la vida a una niña de tres años cuando su madre intentaba tirarla desde un décimo piso en Málaga