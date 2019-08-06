 
Good Order Situation at Start of Second Quarter (2)

Publicado 06/08/2019 8:26:23CET

Image material, the interim report for the first quarter of financial year 2019/2020, and additional information about the company are available in the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com [https://www.heidelberg.com/global/en/index.jsp].

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR [https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR]

On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Other dates:

The scheduled publication date for the financial statements for the second quarter of 2019/2020 is November 6, 2019.

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macroeconomic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Further information: Corporate Communications Thomas Fichtl Phone: +49-6222-82-67123 Fax: +49-6222-82-67129 E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com Investor Relations Robin Karpp Phone: +49-6222-82-67120 Fax: +49-6222-82-99-67120 E-mail: robin.karpp@heidelberg.com

Web site: http://www.heidelberg.com/

