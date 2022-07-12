Greater Than listed in AIFinTech100 list as one of world's most innovative AI solution providers

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.SE), , the global provider of DriverDNA for real-time insurance and predictive risk insights, is listed in AIFinTech100, in recognition of its next-generation pattern AI technology providing real-time predictions of car crashes and CO2 emissions.

The AIFinTech100 list, published today, highlights the world's most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges or improve efficiency in financial services. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies and new customer propositions.

"We're extremely proud that our unique patented AI technology has been recognized in the prestigious AIFinTech100 list. Thanks to the dedication and perseverance of our team, our AI can find micropatterns in people's behavior, enabling us to create a DriverDNA for every trip, with a crash probability, cost and CO2 impact attached to it. This is transforming the risk forecasting landscape for insurance, mobility providers and fleets, and incentivizing safer, cleaner driving behaviors for the benefit of the wider community," - says Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than.

The adoption of AI and data analytics solutions by financial institutions has exploded over the last two years accelerated by technological advancements, increased use of digital channels, and shifting regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the potential cost savings for banks from AI applications is estimated to reach $447bn over the next 12 months.

As a result, the number of tech providers employing AI or data solutions to solve challenges in areas such as banking, insurance, customer experience, investment & trading and compliance has skyrocketed. This made the selection process for this year's AIFinTech100 list extremely competitive as the finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts based on research produced by FinTech Global on over 2,000 FinTech companies.

"Now, more than ever, established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest AI and data analytics technology in the market to deliver competitive financial products and reach new customers. The AIFinTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by identifying the market-leading AI innovators which will have lasting impact on the industry," - says Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global.

A full list of the AIFinTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.AIFinTech100.com.

