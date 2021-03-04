europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 04/03/2021 08:15CET
- Comunicado -

Half of global citizens risk missing out on governments' digital services boom due to privacy concerns, EY survey warns

Ipsos MORI conducted online interviews with 12,100 participants of working age across 12 countries (approximately 1,000 per country) globally between July and September 2020. Data have been weighted by age, gender, region and work status to nationally representative profiles. Countries surveyed included Australia (aged 18-65), Brazil (18-59), France (16-75), Germany (16-75), India (18-50), Japan (18-75), Malaysia (18-65), Mexico (18-59), South Africa (18-65), UAE (18-55), the USA (18-75) and the UK (16-75). In countries with a relatively low internet penetration, the sample is more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population and the results should be viewed as reflecting the views of a more "connected" population.

Michael HealyEY Global Media Relations+44 7825 377909michael.healy@uk.ey.com[mailto:michael.healy@uk.ey.com]

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteChenoa, David Bustamante, Natalia y Manu Tenorio ponen rumbo a Barcelona para dar su último adiós a Álex Casademunt

Chenoa, David Bustamante, Natalia y Manu Tenorio ponen rumbo a Barcelona para dar su último adiós a Álex Casademunt
Ciencia-TecnologíaSe confirma una capa oculta en el núcleo de la Tierra

Se confirma una capa oculta en el núcleo de la Tierra
NavarraPolicía Nacional advierte de una estafa mediante SMS avisando de la recogida pendiente de paquetes

Policía Nacional advierte de una estafa mediante SMS avisando de la recogida pendiente de paquetes