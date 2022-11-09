Publicado 09/11/2022 15:46

Implantica presents the third quarter 2022 on November 15 at 15:00 CET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2022 at 15:00 CET on November 15. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

Conference call dial-in:

  • Sweden: +46 8 505 583 57
  • United Kingdom: +44 3333 009273
  • United States: +1-646-722-4903

Webcast:

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor RelationsTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 9, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace

