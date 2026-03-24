Infosys and University of Nottingham Extend Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure for Student Man

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz Fabric, the collaboration will help the university modernise digital services, enhance cloud capabilities, and deliver a future-ready academic environment across its global campuses

BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the University of Nottingham, one of the Top 100 Universities in the World (QS World University Rankings 2026), with campuses in the UK, Malaysia, and China, today announced an extension of their strategic collaboration to ensure high performance and security compliance for the University's critical Student Management System.

Building on a successful collaboration since 2017, Infosys supported a comprehensive digital transformation of the University's Student Information System, streamlining application processes and enhancing compliance reporting. This resulted in reduction of incident volumes by 70 percent, improved system availability and performance by approximately 30 percent, reduced infrastructure costs by over 35 percent, and improved user experience.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will help the University of Nottingham maintain NottinghamHub, its Student Information System. Infosys will also enhance key student lifecycle processes with a focus on improving student and academic journeys. In addition, the collaboration will modernise the University's infrastructure to improve application availability and strengthen web security through the implementation of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Infosys will leverage its advanced technologies to support this transformation. These include Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, and Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem. Together, these will play a central role in modernising operations, unifying systems, and automating processes for data-driven decision-making, helping create a truly digital-first academic environment for 46,000 students and 12,000 staff across the university's global campuses.

Chris Hunt, Chief Operating Officer, University of Nottingham, said, "Collaborating with Infosys empowers the University of Nottingham to set new benchmarks in higher education. Our Student Management System is one of the most critical components of the university's operations, supporting every stage of the student journey. Our embedded partnership with Infosys will help us strengthen our core services, accelerate innovation, and enhance the reliability and security of our digital ecosystem. By integrating cutting-edge digital solutions, we are not only enriching the student journey but also redefining what it means to be a leader in global academia."

Jo Simpson, Chief Revenue Officer, University of Nottingham, said, "Enhancing our strategic partnership with Infosys will strengthen both our digital infrastructure and our ability to deliver new, high value experiences for our students. The strong alignment between Infosys' industry expertise and our applied learning programmes creates exciting opportunities to deepen industry connected learning and introduce new forms of support that will help our students perform at the highest level. This collaboration will enable our students to access the skills and real-world experience that are shaping the future of engineering and digital technology."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with the University of Nottingham to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the education sector today. From navigating the complexities of global campuses to meeting the evolving expectations of digitally native students, universities must embrace innovation to stay ahead. Through this collaboration, powered by Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz Fabric, we are enabling the University of Nottingham to set new benchmarks for how technology can empower higher educational institutions to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

About the University of Nottingham

Ranked 97 in the world and 17th in the UK by the QS World University Rankings, the University of Nottingham is a founding member of Russell Group of research-intensive universities. Studying at the University of Nottingham is a life-changing experience, and we pride ourselves on unlocking the potential of our students. We have a pioneering spirit, expressed in the vision of our founder Sir Jesse Boot, which has seen us lead the way in establishing campuses in China and Malaysia - part of a globally connected network of education, research and industrial engagement.

Nottingham was crowned Sports University of the Year by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 – the third time it has been given the honour since 2018 – and by the Daily Mail University Guide 2024.

The university is among the best universities in the UK for the strength of our research, positioned seventh for research power in the UK according to REF 2021. The birthplace of discoveries such as MRI and ibuprofen, our innovations transform lives and tackle global problems such as sustainable food supplies, ending modern slavery, developing greener transport, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The university is a major employer and industry partner - locally and globally - and our graduates are the third most targeted by the UK's top employers, according to The Graduate Market in 2024 report by High Fliers Research. Alongside Nottingham Trent University, we lead the Universities for Nottingham initiative, a pioneering collaboration between the city's two world-class institutions to improve levels of prosperity, opportunity, sustainability, health and wellbeing for residents in the city and region we are proud to call home.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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