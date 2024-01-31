Infosys colabora con Musgrave para impulsar la primera transformación cognitiva de TI

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Aprovechando Infosys Topaz e Infosys Cobalt para ayudar a automatizar las operaciones de TI de Musgrave en Irlanda y en toda Europa

BENGALURU, India, 31 de enero de 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), líder mundial en consultoría y servicios digitales de próxima generación, anunció hoy que ha firmado una colaboración estratégica de siete años con Musgrave , la empresa minorista, mayorista y de servicios de alimentos líder en Irlanda. Como parte de esta colaboración, Infosys ayudará a automatizar las operaciones de TI de Musgrave aprovechando sus ofertas de IA y nube líderes en la industria, Infosys Topaz , un conjunto de servicios, soluciones y plataformas que utilizan tecnologías de IA generativa, e Infosys Cobalt , un conjunto de servicios, soluciones y plataformas para que las empresas aceleren su viaje a la nube.

Estas ofertas de Infosys permitirán a Musgrave transformar sus operaciones de TI, desarrollar experiencia técnica y ayudar a Musgrave a acelerar su objetivo de mejorar las experiencias de sus clientes y socios minoristas.

A través de su marco Cognitive First , Infosys tendrá como objetivo habilitar experiencias digitales e impulsar la eficiencia operativa mediante la integración de inteligencia artificial (IA), aprendizaje automático (ML), gestión del conocimiento y capacidades de automatización cognitiva para amplificar la inteligencia empresarial en toda la cadena de valor de Musgrave.

Stephen Mckenna, director de tecnología, Musgrave, comentó, "Estoy encantado con nuestra colaboración recientemente anunciada con Infosys, que nos permitirá aprovechar la experiencia y los recursos de Infosys para ofrecer soluciones innovadoras a todos nuestros clientes y socios minoristas. Musgrave siempre ha estado comprometido a proporcionar a nuestros clientes el mejor servicio posible, y esta colaboración es un testimonio de ese compromiso. Estamos seguros de que esta colaboración dará como resultado productos y servicios nuevos y emocionantes que beneficiarán a todos nuestros clientes".

Karmesh Vaswani, vicepresidente ejecutivo y director global de comercio minorista, bienes de consumo y logística, Infosys, explicó: "Estamos encantados de embarcarnos en este viaje transformador con Musgrave. A través de nuestra colaboración estratégica, nuestro objetivo es permitir que Musgrave transforme sus operaciones de TI, ayudar a mejorar las experiencias de los usuarios y acelerar las iniciativas estratégicas. Nuestras soluciones tecnológicas permiten la agenda de transformación digital de Musgrave para el futuro. Esta colaboración fortalecerá aún más nuestra presencia e impulsará nuestro crecimiento en Irlanda".

