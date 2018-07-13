COMUNICADO: Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 (3)

Publicado 13/07/2018 14:09:09 CET

Three months Three months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2018 2017 Revenues 2,831 2,651 Cost of sales 1,819 1,692 Gross profit 1,012 959 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 149 138 Administrative expenses 193 183 Total operating expenses 342 321 Operating profit 670 638 Other income, net 107 127 Reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale[(3)] (39) - Share in net profit/(loss) of associate, including impairment[(4)] - (11) Profit before income taxes 738 754 Income tax expense 204 213 Net profit 534 541 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Re-measurements of the net defined benefit liability/asset, net - - Equity instruments through other comprehensive income, net - - Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair valuation of investments, net (7) 4 Fair value changes on derivatives designated as cash flow hedge, net 1 (10) Foreign currency translation (468) 60 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (474) 54 Total comprehensive income 60 595 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 534 541 Non-controlling interests - - 534 541 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 60 595 Non-controlling interests - - 60 595 Earnings per equity share Basic ($) 0.25 0.24 Diluted ($) 0.25 0.24 Weighted average equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 2,173,328,621 2,285,657,604 Diluted 2,175,355,178 2,287,058,148

NOTES:

1. The audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on July 13, 2018

2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from http://www.infosys.com

3. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, on remeasurement, including consideration of progress in negotiations on offers from prospective buyers for Panaya, the Company has recorded a reduction in the fair value of Disposal Group held for sale amounting to $39 million in respect of Panaya.

4. During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company has written down the entire carrying value of the investment in its associate DWA Nova LLC amounting to $11 million

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2018-2019/q1/Documents/IFRS-INR-press-release.pdf

Fact Sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2018-2019/q1/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

