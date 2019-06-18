 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

Publicado 18/06/2019 12:14:51CET

BENGALURU, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg ]

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -

https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/micro... [https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/micro...]

https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/in... [https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/in...]

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: For more information contact PR_Global@Infosys.com

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaEl Supremo condena a 'La Manada' por violación y eleva su pena a 15 años de prisión y 8 de libertad vigilada

El Supremo condena a 'La Manada' por violación y eleva su pena a 15 años de prisión y 8 de libertad vigilada
EspañaEl guardia civil de 'La Manada' perderá su condición como agente

El guardia civil de 'La Manada' perderá su condición como agente

AndalucíaPiden más medidas de protección para trabajadores de la seguridad privada tras la agresión en la Feria de Granada

Piden más medidas de protección para trabajadores de la seguridad privada tras la agresión en la Feria de Granada