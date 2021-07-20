Infosys to establish Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart for the Automotive Sector (2)

- 'Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG' will deliver transformation at scale with a focus on decarbonization

- As part of the strategic partnership between Infosys and Daimler, the center will support the German automotive company on its data center transformation journey to hybrid cloud

STUTTGART, Germany, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, Germany, building on its strategic commitment to drive innovation and IT infrastructure transformation in the sector.

The new center brings together automotive and IT experts from across Germany into a space for shared knowledge, skills and innovation. As a part of Infosys' partnership with Daimler, automotive IT infrastructure experts based in Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new Digital Technology and Innovation Center. Encouraging sustainable growth within the German automotive sector, it will provide its customers with tools to meet the country's growing demand for electric vehicles.

Infosys aims to create a gold standard for Germany's automotive and manufacturing companies to accelerate and standardize technology adoption. It will provide training and innovation labs and focus on industry transformation, including the infrastructure required to design future and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and electrification. The center will also spotlight Infosys' commitment to championing sustainability, leveraging resources such as a data center operating on 100 percent renewable energy and zero water consumption.

Through the new center Infosys will support leading German automotive company, Daimler AG, strengthen its IT & data center infrastructure, and drive competitive edge in line with its ambitions to standardize, consolidate, scale and transform to Net Zero with seamless customer experience.

Dr.-Ing. Jörg Sommer, formerly Director of Digital Foundation at Daimler has been designated as the CEO of the Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, which is a separate legal entity and officially called Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG.

The center promotes a multi-cloud and carbon neutral approach to IT infrastructure transformation, leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a combination of Infosys services, solutions and platforms that supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey, alongside other leading cloud providers. Through its cloud approach the center will enable an anytime, anywhere workplace primed to address present and future needs. The center offers Infosys the opportunity to play an instrumental role in the transformation of Daimler as an industry leader, and in turn provides other automotive manufacturers the opportunity to leverage Infosys IP and tools as well as unlock valuable growth opportunities during a crucial time for the automotive sector and growing German economy.

"The Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart will provide a wide range of benefits for both Infosys and the German automotive sector. By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this center will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability. It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation. Amidst the rising demand for electric cars, we're committed to supporting the German automotive industry as it addresses these changes in behavior," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

"As software becomes modular and IT infrastructure continues to scale, Daimler will take three simultaneous steps to transform its IT landscape: consolidation, scaling and modernization. Through establishing the Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH in Germany, Infosys is committed to grow with us in the automotive industry and provide exciting career opportunities for our employees. The center will also set new standards for cloud and infrastructure services in the automotive industry. We're delighted that through this partnership, Daimler will strengthen its overall technology investment and partnership strategy," said Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.

"We're thrilled to announce the establishment of the Digital Technology and Innovation Center, an exemplary facility providing a testbed for innovation, and critically, a platform for cross-industry expertise and skills transfer. To deliver on new and emerging mobility trends, automotive brands need to be able to scale and deliver innovation to market at speed. Through cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, and electrification, the Innovation Center will be a catalyst for accelerating the development and availability of pioneering technology in the market, as well as simplifying and standardizing hybrid cloud stacks across the industry," said Dr.-Ing. Jörg Sommer, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG.

