Publicado 04/07/2022 15:39

Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 26, 2022.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts.

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com.

Best regards,

Anders TrappV.P. Investor RelationsEmail contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

