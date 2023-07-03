Publicado 03/07/2023 14:25
Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2023 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 31, 2023. Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders TrappV.P. Investor Relations Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.comPhone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q2-2023-earnings-call-301868904.html

