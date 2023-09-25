Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2023 Earnings Call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it's Financial Report for the third quarter 2023 on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

Date: October 20, 2023Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CETMain Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y974ugfm

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7...

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until October 20, 2024

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,Anders Trapp V.P. Investor RelationsEmail: anders.trapp@autoliv.comPhone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

