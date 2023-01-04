Publicado 04/01/2023 15:08

Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2022 Earnings Call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CETMain Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phoneTo attend by webcast, please use link

Webcast registration URL: https://edge.mediaserver.com/mmc/p/t3zwk...

To attend by phone, please use link

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3...

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 27, 2023.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,Anders TrappV.P. Investor RelationsEmail contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.comPhone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q4-2022-earnings-call-301713394.html

