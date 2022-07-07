Publicado 07/07/2022 13:33

Invitation to Noreco Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") will publish its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as a webcast, will be hosted at 11:00 (CEST).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220712_4

Contact:Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGEmail: ct@noreco.comPhone: +47 915 28 501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call,c3598374

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalJohnson dimitirá hoy como líder de los 'tories' y seguirá como primer ministro hasta otoño, según medios

Johnson dimitirá hoy como líder de los 'tories' y seguirá como primer ministro hasta otoño, según medios
Cine y MúsicaRigoberta Bandini se retira: "Ya no puedo más"

Rigoberta Bandini se retira: "Ya no puedo más"
Castilla-La ManchaIdentificada la mujer que estafó a siete comercios de Albacete mediante el 'hurto mágico'

Identificada la mujer que estafó a siete comercios de Albacete mediante el 'hurto mágico'