Invitation to Noreco Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") will publish its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as a webcast, will be hosted at 11:00 (CEST).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220712_4

Contact:Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGEmail: ct@noreco.comPhone: +47 915 28 501

