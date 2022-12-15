Publicado 15/12/2022 08:15

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023Time: 09:00 CETLink to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-01-26 Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 055 102 00, USA: +1 212 999 66 59, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be livestreamed on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-year-end-report-2022-301703840.html

