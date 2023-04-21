Publicado 21/04/2023 14:07
- Comunicado -

Invitation to presentation of Q1 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 4 May 2023 at 16.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q1 2023 interim report and a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com...

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

Presiding: Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB +46 704 855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-q1-2023-301804029.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AstronomíaNueva amenaza para la vida en planetas como la Tierra

Nueva amenaza para la vida en planetas como la Tierra
GenteÚltima hora. Fallece el padre de Xisca Perelló, suegro de Rafa Nadal, a los 63 años

Última hora. Fallece el padre de Xisca Perelló, suegro de Rafa Nadal, a los 63 años
InternacionalSuiza sanciona al Grupo Wagner y la Agencia Federal de Noticias de Rusia por la invasión de Ucrania

Suiza sanciona al Grupo Wagner y la Agencia Federal de Noticias de Rusia por la invasión de Ucrania