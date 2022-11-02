Invitation to presentation of Q3 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 11th November 2022 at 11.00 CET. The session will feature a presentation of the Q3 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

Presiding: Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The audio transmission can be followed via this link: enlace

The teleconference is accessed via:SE: +46856642704 UK: +443333009270 US: +6319131422 PIN US: 58961817#Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission. After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace