Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2022 it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.337 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 20 May 2022. The following dates apply to the second instalment:

  • Ex-dividend date is 14 November 2022
  • Record date is 15 November 2022
  • Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2022

For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 14 November 2022.

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

