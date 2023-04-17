Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

The Kindred platform is expected to provide much improved flexibility and performance through a richer set of analytics and data. It will also give Unibet customers in New Jersey an enhanced experience where products and content can be tailored to a greater extent, with wider options and offerings. The Kindred platform will equally cater for Kindred's safer gambling approach in accordance with local needs and requirements.

"I am very pleased that we are now able to launch our own Kindred platform in New Jersey, and I am immensely proud of everybody at Kindred who has made this possible. Introducing the Kindred platform to our customers in New Jersey will provide the entertainment and experience enjoyed by our customers in Europe. We are now finally able to show off our true Unibet product. I also want to thank the NJDGE for a professional collaboration during the approval process", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

The Kindred platform is expected to go live in mid-May and see continuous improvements post launch. Kindred expects to continue the roll out of the platform in Pennsylvania during the second quarter 2023.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-04-202315:35 CET.

