COMUNICADO: Kyowa Kirin Presents Data at EORTC-Cutaneous Lymphoma Task Force Meeting Showing Significantly Improved Quality of Life

In Japan, mogamulizumab has received approval for: relapsed or refractory CCR4-positive ATL in March 2012; relapsed or refractory CCR4-positive PTCL and relapsed or refractory CCR4-positive CTCL in March 2014; chemotherapy-native CCR4-positive ATL in December 2014; and, relapsed or refractory CTCL (CCR4-positive removed) in August 2018.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is a research-based life sciences company, with special strengths in biotechnologies. In the core therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology and immunology/allergy, Kyowa Hakko Kirin leverages leading-edge biotechnologies centered on antibody technologies, to continually discover innovative new drugs and to develop and market those drugs world-wide. In this way, the company is working to realise its vision of becoming a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company that contributes to the health and wellbeing of people around the world.

Kyowa Kirin International PLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin and is a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for the treatment of unmet therapeutic needs in Europe and the United States. Kyowa Kirin International is headquartered in Scotland.

You can learn more about the business at: http://www.kyowa-kirin.com

