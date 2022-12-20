Publicado 20/12/2022 08:26

MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2021/2022

MAG Interactive AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2020/2021 on the company's website

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive AB's (publ) annual report for the financial year 2021/2022 has today been published on the company's website: https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English, and available as PDF.

For additional information, please contact:Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.seMagnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mag-interactive-ab-publ-publishes-the-annual-report-for-20212022-301706944.html

