Makor Group Grows Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Expands Derivatives Desk in Europe

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European derivatives trading desk with the addition of two new senior hires to the team. Mr. Pierre-Olivier Burte and Mr. Gregory Salon will be joining Makor's offices in Paris as Co-Global Heads of Exotic Products focused on developing the execution desk and establishing an advisory and research platform, solidifying the firm's ongoing growth in these times of global crisis.

"Despite the present crisis and challenging market outlook, Makor is excited to continue our growth as we tackle new opportunities with the expansion of our Equity Derivatives desk," said Makor Group Founder Michael Halimi. "I am very pleased to welcome Pierre-Olivier [Burte] and Gregory [Salon] to the Makor family and I am certain they will make a positive addition to our team."

Mr. Burte joins from Camelia Tech, a fintech company he co-founded specialized in the qualitative and quantitative evaluation of SMEs. Prior to pursuing this venture in 2015, Mr. Burte built an impressive track record in exotics trading at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. After graduating from Ecole Polytechnique in Applied Mathematics in 2002 and Ecole National des Ponts et Chaussees's Department of Mathematical Engineering in 2003, Mr. Burte first joined Calyon's Global Equity Derivatives desk focusing on Exotics Trading. From then, he continued to grow his expertise in exotics product trading, rising to a senior management role within CA-CIB's Global Equity Derivatives, where his responsibilities included the development and management of the trading desk, as well as the training of junior traders.

Mr. Salon brings with him substantial expertise in Exotics Trading with a stellar record from Société Générale. After graduating from Ecole Centrale Paris, one of Paris' leading schools, with a major in Mathematics, Finance and Computer Science, Mr. Salon began his career as Corporate Equity Derivatives Trader in Calyon in 2001 after which he specialized as an Exotic Index Trader in 2005. Mr. Salon subsequently joined Société Générale as Deputy Head of Exotic Trading in New York in 2006. After returning to Paris as Head of Exotic Trading Indices in Europe for the firm, Mr. Salon continued to grow until becoming the Co-Head of Equity Derivatives Trading for Europe at SocGen in 2015. It is his deep understanding of Exotic Trading that lead him to specialized consulting work in Trading/Quant activities since mid-2017 prior to joining Makor, servicing clients including Naxitis CIB and BNP Paribas.

The extensive expertise brought forth by Mr. Burte and Mr. Salon as they now join Makor has cemented the firm's forward-looking enthusiasm for its and its team's growth during this ongoing crisis, as Makor continues to evolve, to invest, and to grow.

About Makor

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana. Its core business consists of providing institutional investors bespoke financial securities research and execution across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income securities, derivatives and FX.

Previously partnered at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Halimi and Bouhadana continue to lead the firm's international growth across its many offices worldwide in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Today, the firm boasts over 200 employees offering its clients 24-hour global trading through single points of contact for more than 90 execution venues in Cash Equities only.

Building on its expertise and trusted reputation, Makor provides its clients with unique and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and has consistently ranked 1(st) at the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys for 4 years in a row since 2016.

As a client-focused agent, Makor takes no proprietary positions, acting wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client, and is therefore not susceptible to various conflicts existing in the industry. Leveraging its deep understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years of industry experience, Makor expertly taps into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

In addition to its client relationships, Makor has further built strong ties with global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are crucial players for a smooth and effective operation. This ensures that the settlement of all trading activity with Makor is consistently timely and problem free, which in many cases is as equally important as execution efficiency.

