28 de mayo de 2020
 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 28/05/2020 10:00:49 +02:00CET
- Comunicado -

Merck and Twitch Join Forces on World Multiple Sclerosis Day to Connect People Living With MS (2)

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

(i) https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-we-do/news/loneliness-repo... [https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-we-do/news/loneliness-repo...]

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894227/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894227/Merck_Logo.jpg]

Contact: Tone Brauti Fritzen, tone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com[mailto:tone-brauti.fritzen@merckgroup.com], +49-151-1454-2694

Contador
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
MadridDetenido el concejal de Unidas Podemos en Becerril por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de una menor

Detenido el concejal de Unidas Podemos en Becerril por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de una menor
LaboratorioUna física crea el quinto estado de la materia desde su sala de estar

Una física crea el quinto estado de la materia desde su sala de estar
AstronomíaEvidencia rotunda de la presencia del planeta Próxima b

Evidencia rotunda de la presencia del planeta Próxima b