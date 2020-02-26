Mindcurv opens a new office in Barcelona

Utrecht Netherlands/ News Aktuell.-Mindcurv is pleased to announce the opening of the new office in Barcelona. Together with our location in Madrid, the new office will enable us to further establish even closer ties with our clients and continue to provide service excellence.

This expansion strengthens Mindcurv’s presence in Spain and will allow us to focus and broaden our services capabilities throughout the region.

“Opening a second location is a logical step in our growth strategy. We are seeing a demand in this market for our digital expertise and are delighted to be expanding our Mindcurv Spain footprint to Barcelona.”

Carmen Cantero

Country Manager, Mindcurv

Rethink your digital. We help our customers rethink their digital business, experiences, and technology to navigate the new digital reality. We are a team of over 250 members from 18 nationalities. We are able to help our customers by creating the perfect mix of future-ready technology, agile processes, and talented people.

The new office is located at 630 Gran Vía Business & Meeting Center Barcelona.

