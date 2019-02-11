More than 1 million SIM cards sold in first five months of operation

Publicado 11/02/2019 16:29:49 CET

Cologne, 11/02/2019 – News Aktuell .- The Cologne-based IoT Carrier 1NCE GmbH has sold more than one million SIM cards since market launch 5 months ago. The secret behind the success: by offering an IoT flat rate, the technology company offers mobile communication between devices on the Internet of Things (IoT) at a much-needed affordable price point in comparison to most other providers worldwide, whilst still guaranteeing the highest quality service. The technology – which is already available in more than 30 countries – was developed by 1NCE exclusively for IoT applications. With its strong focus, the company clearly distinguishes itself from large network operators. "As a specialized IoT network carrier, we are creating a new industry standard that will enable significant growth in the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine communication for the first time," said Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1NCE

Application scenarios already exist in large numbers, but the implementation of intelligent IoT systems often fails due to the complexity and cost of setting up wireless network connections. This is where 1NCE comes in with a revolutionary affordable-cost, high-quality solution that is ideal, especially for long-lasting B2B applications: The “1NCE in a Lifetime”-IoT flat rate comprises a data volume of 500 megabytes and 250 SMS at a price of only 10 euros for 10 years, with no other hidden fees. "This is far more than is required for the exchange of essential information in IoT applications without speech," emphasized Younes Allaki, CTO at 1NCE. "Should the data volume still not be sufficient for a 10-year period, customers can top-up their initially booked volume at any time and will still remain far below the usual costs." In contrast to classic models with monthly fees, 1NCE ensures maximum price transparency with its pre-paid all-inclusive offering that makes IoT connectivity calculable and affordable for either start-ups or large enterprises. The 1NCE offering is even more compelling since it comes with built-in scalability as well as high availability and security.

Supported by Deutsche Telekom AG, 1NCE utilizes the mobile networks of all major European network operators for its IoT radio services and is also available in China, Russia and in the USA. The service is usually supported by at least two – quite often even by all – network operators in a country in order to guarantee maximum availability. Another characteristic that makes the technology unique is the capability to seamlessly switch between the different mobile communications standards 2G, 3G, 4G or NB-IoT. "Since our SIM card has access to all available networks and supports all common mobile communications standards, we ensure investment security and future viability," explained Sator.

The addressable market is huge: Experts from the GSM Association (GSMA), the worldwide industry association of GSM mobile phone providers, estimate the volume at 25 billion wireless devices by 2025. Many industries have a great need for connectivity: logistics service providers must locate their containers, energy providers want to control measuring devices directly, vehicle fleets need to be better coordinated, insurance companies want to set up telematics services. In more precise cases this means that in smart metering scenarios, electricity, gas and water meters report the meter reading to the utilities themselves. In the Smart City, streetlight luminaires signal when they need to be replaced. The waste container itself reports that it needs emptying, and in industrial production, wear parts such as drills can initiate their replacement automatically. "Soon every product developed will come with radio-capability and thus be ready to communicate," continued Sator.

1NCE GmbH was founded in January 2017 and started sales in August 2018. Today, the company has more than 50 staff.

