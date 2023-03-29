Navamedic ASA: Recommended cash offer to acquire Sensidose for approximately SEK 75 million

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, has today submitted a cash offer to acquire all shares in Sensidose AB ('Sensidose') for approximately SEK 75 million (the 'Offer'). The Offer is recommended by the independent bid committee of Sensidose. The Sensidose shares are currently listed on Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden.

Sensidose is a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company that sells drugs in combination with an innovative device for individual dosing, targeting patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

Sensidose has conducted sales in Sweden since the end of 2016 and in Norway and Denmark since 2018. The company's products have received market approval in eight additional countries and has initiated dialogues for geographic expansion. Currently, approximately 270 patients are being treated with Sensidose's medicine, and total revenues in 2022 amounted to SEK 7.9 million.

"This potential transaction is an excellent example of Navamedic's proactive approach to M&A. It also represents an opportunity for Navamedic to broaden its product portfolio and to support patients suffering from medical conditions, such as Parkinson's. We are confident that the potential addition of Sensidose's products will significantly strengthen our overall product offering and quickly become value generating upon launch," said Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic.

Navamedic has been impressed by the recent product development and sales efforts made by Sensidose in recent years and is excited by the attractive market prospects for Sensidose's products, which can seamlessly become part of Navamedic's existing marketing and distribution channels. Together, the two companies will be able to further develop and launch Sensidose's products in the Nordics, Europe, and globally. Additionally, Navamedic has a sales force with experience in neurology and general practitioners as well as a well-established patient support program.

About the Offer

The total value of the Offer, and thus the value of Sensidose, based on the 11,958,651 outstanding shares in Sensidose amounts to approximately SEK 75 million .

. The board of directors of Sensidose has evaluated the Offer and unanimously recommends Sensidose's shareholders to accept the Offer.

Shareholders who together hold approximately 46.37 percent of the shares and votes in Sensidose, have on certain conditions committed to accept the Offer.

An offer document is being published today on 29 March 2023 and is available on Navamedic's website ( www.navamedic.com/investors/stock-exchange-news/offer-for-sensidose/) and on Carnegie Investment Bank AB's ('Carnegie') website ( www.carnegie.se).

and is available on Navamedic's website ( www.navamedic.com/investors/stock-exchange-news/offer-for-sensidose/) and on Carnegie Investment Bank AB's ('Carnegie') website ( www.carnegie.se). The acceptance period for the Offer will commence on 30 March 2023 and end on or about 21 April 2023 (subject to extension). Settlement is expected to commence on or about 28 April 2023 .

and end on or about (subject to extension). Settlement is expected to commence on or about . The Offer is conditional upon certain customary conditions on the Swedish market, including but not limited to Navamedic becoming the owner of shares in Sensidose representing more than 90 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Sensidose (on a fully diluted basis).

The consideration payable in respect of the Offer is financed in full by a combination of funds available to Navamedic and debt financing provided on terms which are customary for financing of public offers on the Swedish market.

For more information about the Offer, please see the release regarding the Offer being published in Sweden and attached hereto.

For more information about Sensidose, please go to www.sensidose.se.

Advisors

Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as financial advisor to Navamedic. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are acting as legal advisors to Navamedic. First House AS is acting as communications and IR advisor to Navamedic.

Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to Sensidose.

For further information, please contact:Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, NavamedicMobile: +47 951 78 680E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, NavamedicMobile: +47 917 62 842E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb by Lars Hjarrand at 07:31 hrs CEST on 29 March 2023.

