 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

New Data at ESMO 2019 for Merck Highlight Focused Clinical Development and Commitment to Patient Care (3)

Publicado 23/09/2019 8:01:27CET

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of EUR 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

Contact: Annemarie.Eckhardt@merckgroup.com[mailto:Annemarie.Eckhardt@merckgroup.com]
Phone: +49 6151 72 26560

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765882/Merck_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765882/Merck_Logo.jpg]

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaVox propone encargar a militares mayores de 45 años servicios que el Ejército externalizó

Vox propone encargar a militares mayores de 45 años servicios que el Ejército externalizó
CatalunyaUnas 300 personas se concentran en Sabadell ante la operación de la Guardia Civil

Unas 300 personas se concentran en Sabadell ante la operación de la Guardia Civil
GenteIsa Pantoja responde al ataque de Irene Rosales y arde Cantora

Isa Pantoja responde al ataque de Irene Rosales y arde Cantora