New market update: August 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB+46 704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-market-update-august-2023-301897061.html

