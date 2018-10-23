New Phase 2 Data Show Stelara® (ustekinumab) Sustained Improvement in Disease Activity in Adults With Systemic Lupus Ery

Publicado 23/10/2018 14:32:34 CET

About systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Lupus is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect many different body systems, including joints, skin, heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.[2] SLE can range from mild to severe and is characterised by inflammation of any organ system and complex auto-antibody production (antibodies directed against normal human tissue).[3] The disease most often affects women and disproportionately affects women of African American, Hispanic, Asian and Native American descent compared to Caucasian women.[4] Incidence rates vary across European countries, ranging from 2.2 cases/100,000 in Spain to 5 cases/100,000 in France.[5] Lupus is estimated to affect at least 5 million people worldwide.[6]

About ustekinumab[7] In the European Union, ustekinumab is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who failed to respond to, or who have a contraindication to, or are intolerant to other systemic therapies including ciclosporin, methotrexate (MTX) or psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA), and is also indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adolescent patients from the age of 12 years and older who are inadequately controlled by or are intolerant to other systemic therapies or phototherapies.[7] In addition, ustekinumab is approved alone or in combination with MTX for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients when the response to previous non-biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) therapy has been inadequate.[7] Ustekinumab is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a TNF-alpha antagonist or have medical contraindications to such therapies.[7]

*Ustekinumab is currently under investigation and is not approved for SLE. A Phase 3 programme evaluating ustekinumab in the treatment of adults with active SLE is ongoing.

The common (greater than or equal to1/100) adverse reactions reported in controlled periods of the adult psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease clinical studies with ustekinumab as well as post-marketing experience were: upper respiratory tract infection, arthralgia, back pain, diarrhoea, dizziness, fatigue, headache, injection site pain, injection site erythema, myalgia, nasopharyngitis, nausea, oropharyngeal pain, pruritus and vomiting.[7]

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to ustekinumab, which is currently approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in 90 countries, paediatric psoriasis in 43 countries, psoriatic arthritis in 83 countries and Crohn's disease in 62 countries.

