New8: Eight broadcasters launch the biggest drama collaboration in Europe

Symbolic signing of the New8 contract at MIA in Rome: Hans-Jrgen Osnes (NRK), Elly Vervloet (VRT), Dr. Simone Emmelius (ZDF), Anna Cronemann (SVT), and host Jon Ola Sand at the launch of New8 in Rome

Never before have so many public service broadcasters joined forces.

New8 share their best drama series with each other.

The agreement was announced at MIA – Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo in Rome.





Rome, 10th Oct 2023 (News Aktuell).- A new collaboration, named New8, brings eight public service broadcasters from North-Western Europe together. The partners are ZDF (Germany), NPO (The Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland) and NRK (Norway).



The collaboration was unveiled at MIA – Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo 2023 (International Audiovisual Market) today. Simone Emmelius, SVP of International Fiction at ZDF, Anna Croneman, Head of Drama at SVT, Elly Vervloet, International Drama Expert at VRT and Hans-Jørgen Osnes, Head of International Financing Drama at NRK met with the press.

The partners in the collaboration will co-produce eight TV series annually from 2023. A key aspect of the collaboration is ensuring broad distribution of each other's projects.

Territories and timeline

In the case of New8, the series selected will be published in the German speaking territories; Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as in The Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish speaking), Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

The partners have entered into an agreement that will initially last for three years. The first series will be greenlit in 2023 and available for publication in all participating territories from 2024.







