NORDIC NANOVECTOR - ANNUAL AND REMUNERATION REPORTS APPROVED

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA approved the Company's financial statements for 2022. The Company's 2022 Annual Report and ESEF file are attached.

The reports are also available on Nordic Nanovector ASA's website: www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:IR enquiriesLudvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFOCell: +47 907 43 017Email: ir@nordicnanovector.comMedia EnquiriesMark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)Tel: +44 203 928 6900Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--annual-and-remuneration-reports-approved-301779717.html

