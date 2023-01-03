Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 3 January 2023 in Oslo, Norway.

A new Board of Directors consisting of Jon Magne Asmyr (chairperson), Eddie Berglund and Tina Bjørnlund Bønsdorff was elected by the EGM, as well as a new Nomination Committee consisting of Hans Peter Bøhn (chairperson), Jan-Tore Pedersen and Vegard Aavik. The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFOCell: +44 7561 431 762Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)Tel: +44 203 928 6900Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

