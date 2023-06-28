Publicado 28/06/2023 16:46
- Comunicado -

Nordic Nanovector - Completion of annual general meeting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 6 June 2023 regarding the Company's acquisition of Thor Medical AS (the "Transaction"), with approval of the Transaction from the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") as one of the closing conditions.

Please find attached the minutes from the AGM. All items on the agenda were approved by the AGM, including the agenda items relating to the Transaction.

The Transaction is expected to be consummated on or around 3 July 2023.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFOCell: +47 907 43 017Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--completion-of-annual-general-meeting-301865940.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteRocío Carrasco da plantón en los juzgados a su hijo David (y a Rocío Flores y Antonio David)

Rocío Carrasco da plantón en los juzgados a su hijo David (y a Rocío Flores y Antonio David)
Ruinas y FósilesUna nueva investigación geoquímica confirma que el tiburón megalodón era de sangre caliente

Una nueva investigación geoquímica confirma que el tiburón megalodón era de sangre caliente
NavarraLa Guardia Civil investiga a un conductor por circular en un turismo con una pegatina de la ITV falsa

La Guardia Civil investiga a un conductor por circular en un turismo con una pegatina de la ITV falsa