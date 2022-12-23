(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a milestone on the hook-up and commissioning campaign of Tyra II with the crane on the process module (the "TEG") now in permanent use. The milestone was planned for early Q1 2023 and is as such achieved ahead of schedule despite the challenging weather conditions earlier this month. The TEG crane is important for the project as it enables an efficient completion of the remaining scope of the hook-up, commissioning and start-up of Tyra II.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +4791528501Email: ct@noreco.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noreco-successful-milestone-on-the-hook-up-and-commissioning-of-tyra-ii-301709598.html