Norgine B.V. Enters Into Exclusive Licence and Distribution Agreements for the Commercialisation of PLENVU® in a Number

Aspen operates with an established business presence in approximately 50 countries spanning 6 continents and employs more than 10,000 people. The Group operates 26 manufacturing facilities across 18 sites. Aspen holds international manufacturing approvals from some of the most stringent global regulatory agencies including the FDA, TGA and EMA. Aspen's manufacturing capabilities are scalable to demand and cover a wide variety of product-types including oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, APIs and infant nutritionals.

With a market capitalisation of approximately $10 billion, Aspen is the largest pharmaceutical company listed on the JSE Limited (share code: APN) and ranks amongst the top 20 listed companies on this exchange. For more information visit: http://www.aspenpharma.com/ [http://www.aspenpharma.com/]

About Swixx BioPharma AG

Swixx now operates fully-owned subsidiaries across Central and Eastern Europe, offering coverage from Moscow to Prague and from Tallinn to Sofia. Net sales in 2019 were 143 million Euros and in 2020 should reach 225 million Euros. Established in 2014, Swixx has gathered outstanding specialty pharmaceutical, rare disease, medical device and OTC / consumer healthcare talent under one roof. The company specializes in representing research-based pharmaceutical, biotech, orphan, medical equipment and self-care brands. For more info about Swixx, please visit: www.swixxbiopharma.com [http://www.swixxbiopharma.com/] [http://www.amicuspharma.eu/]

