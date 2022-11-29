Norway's largest district heating and cooling provider chooses IFS Cloud™ to help Oslo reach climate goals

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

IFS solution will support carbon capture and storage, and waste reduction for Hafslund Oslo Celsio

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Norwegian renewable energy provider, Hafslund Oslo Celsio has purchased IFS Cloud™ as a single platform to support the digitalization of multiple services across their business. With sustainability and the circular economy increasingly crucial across the industry, Hafslund Oslo Celsio will use the IFS solution to drive efficiencies across its green energy production processes, develop carbon capture and storage capabilities, and reduce waste.

Having recently undergone a change in ownership, the Norwegian energy provider was looking for one common platform capable of supporting enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM), and field service management (FSM) across its two Oslo-based processing plants.

Hafslund Oslo Celsio also wanted the chosen system to deliver economies of scale at its Haraldrud and Klemetsrud sites: the latter is not only Norway's biggest waste facility but will also become the world's first incineration plant with full-scale carbon capture. Finally, with enhanced sustainability in mind, Hafslund Oslo Celsio was looking for a solution to help it to meet the city of Oslo's increasingly ambitious climate goals. IFS Cloud was the intuitive choice in every respect.

IFS is implementing the solution for Hafslund Oslo Celsio. Once fully rolled out, it will support 400 users across a 700 kilometers-wide distribution net. IFS is also delivering IFS Success services and expert consultancy to the Norwegian energy provider.

Jonny Lotten, Head of IT and Digitalization, Hafslund Oslo Celsio, said: "With a new company structure in place, together with a need to accelerate the delivery of new carbon capture and storage initiatives, we needed a solution that could drive our push for digitalization and generate operational efficiencies. The flexibility and versatility that IFS Cloud offered us in supporting ERP, EAM, and FSM on a single platform, as well as accelerating the delivery of digital capabilities, made it ideally suited to our needs."

IFS Cloud will support a broad range of functional areas for Hafslund Oslo Celsio. These include service management and maintenance of existing biofuel waste incineration plants and district heating networks; together with project management of the Klemetsrud plant. IFS Cloud will also support finance, human capital management, procurement, and contract management to enable Hafslund Oslo Celsio to better handle contracts with suppliers and contractors.

Elni Kullmer, President, IFS North Central Europe, said: "In common with other energy providers across the world, Hafslund Oslo Celsio is facing an urgent need to increase energy efficiency and reduce wastage in order to deliver more sustainable operations, and this challenge is compounded by having a new company structure in place. That's where IFS can step in and deliver a single platform solution with IFS Cloud that supports digitalization for Hafslund Oslo Celsio, while also helping to streamline its operations with IFS Success services."

About Hafslund Oslo Celsio

Hafslund Oslo Celsio's core business activity is the production of heat from local surplus energy, such as heat from waste incineration, which it then distributes to commercial buildings and homes in the Oslo Metropolitan Area. It is Norway's largest supplier of district heating, and its waste incineration plant at Klemetsrud in Oslo is the biggest in Norway.For more information, please visit www.celsio.no

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

