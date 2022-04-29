nShift reveals 58% of customers will abandon a business due to a poor customer experience

Owning the end-to-end shopping experience can significantly increase conversion rates, according to nShift

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers are losing out on a significant amount of revenue to customers dissatisfied with the experience they offer, with 70 percent of all online shopping carts abandoned prior to checkout.1 Some 58% of customers will stop doing business with a company because of a poor customer experience.2

According to nShift , the global leader in delivery management software solutions, however, ensuring a satisfactory end-to-end experience could increase conversion rates by up to 35 percent.1

In its latest guide, " Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of the delivery journey", nShift explores the elements required to deliver such an experience. It shows how perfecting the end-to-end delivery experience can help retailers:

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "From the moment they visit an online store to the moment they receive their order, customers today expect a smooth, friction-free shopping journey.

"By ensuring an excellent end-to-end delivery and returns experience, retailers can address factors such as insufficient delivery options, which may prove off-putting. In doing so, they can gain the trust, loyalty, and repeat business of their customers."

Download the guide, "Strengthening customer relationships at each stage of the delivery journey" here.

