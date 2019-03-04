Ozempic® Superior in Lowering Blood Sugar and Weight Vs Placebo, Both in Combination with SGLT-2 Inhibitors (2)

Abonados
1) Zinman B, et al. Semaglutide once weekly as add-on to SGLT-2 inhibitor therapy in type 2 diabetes (SUSTAIN 9): a randomised, placebo-controlled trial. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. 2019. ePub ahead of print. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-8587(19)30066-X. 2) EMA. Ozempic(R) Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/ 004174/WC500244163.pdf. Last accessed: March 2019. 3) FDA. Ozempic(R) US Prescribing Information. December 2017. Available at: http://www.novo-pi.com/ozempic.pdf. Last accessed: March 2019. 4) Novo Nordisk. Ozempic(R) approved in Japan for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Available at: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/ne ws-details.2178681.html. Last accessed: March 2019. 5) Novo Nordisk. Ozempic(R) approved in Canada for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Available at: http://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/Canada/AFFILIATE/www-novonordisk-ca/News/Ozempic %20press%20release_Eng_01.08.2018_FINAL.pdf. Last accessed: March 2019. 6) Novo Nordisk. Company Announcement. Ozempic(R) (semaglutide) approved in the US. Available from: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/ne ws-details.2154210.html. Last accessed: March 2019. 7) Novo Nordisk. Ozempic(R) (semaglutide) recommended for approval by the European regulatory authorities. Available at: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/Denmark/HQ/www-novonordisk-com/en_gb/home/media/ne ws-details.2156392.html. Last accessed: March 2019. 8) Ozempic(R) (semaglutide) Brazil letter of marketing authorisation. August 2018. 9) Swissmedic. Ozempic(R) (semaglutide) approval. July 2018. Available at: https://www.swissmedic.ch/swissmedic/en/home/humanarzneimittel/authorisations/authoris ed-medicinal-products-with-new-active-substances/semaglutidum.html. Last accessed: March 2019.
"Violencia gratuita" y "asquerosa": Fans de The Walking Dead critican la brutal escena de Alpha en el 9x12
Las 14 millones de muertes de Iron Man, la teoría más loca de Vengadores Endgame
Hollywood llora la muerte de Luke Perry: "Tu legado será recordado por siempre"
Gobierno y sindicatos firman mejoras salariales para el personal laboral, con un sueldo mínimo de 1.136 euros
Muere Luke Perry, el inolvidable Dylan de 'Sensación de vivir'