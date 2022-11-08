A partnership set to enhance travelers' safety

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic partnership between Safeture and Securewest International will provide employees with a leading safety app, real-time risk information, and access to a global response and assistance center when safety and security have never been more critical.

Safeture, the Swedish-based SaaS company, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Securewest International, a prominent provider of travel risk management services. Clients of Securewest International, including universities, NGOs, and corporate customers, have all moved over to this market-leading app and platform, and their employees are reaping the benefits.

Combining Safeture's world-renowned technical capability for employee safety and Securewest's 24/7 response and travel risk management expertise provides a bespoke, cost-effective solution that addresses an organization's specific needs for employee safety and a duty of care program.

"This collaboration allows us to concentrate on the services we deliver, knowing our clients are receiving the best technical software on the market for traveler safety. We can provide our clients with oversight of where their travelers are around the world and monitor emerging risks and incidents in real-time", says John Casson MBE, Chairman of Securewest International.

"This is a tried and tested system with some of the largest organizations globally using it for their travelers. Companies often fear changing systems however our existing and new clients who have switched over have found the onboarding process very efficient. I would urge companies thinking of changing or looking to enhance their employee safety to get in touch with us."

Safeture's new partnership strategy was adopted in 2021. Since then, several new partners have been added, and the company today has a vast global network of customers in the security industry.

"Securewest International is an established and essential partner for us in the UK. This clearly shows that our strategy is right. As an independent partner to the world's security companies, we get the maximum out of our technical platform ", says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

Through this collaboration, organizations can be more equipped to manage potential risks ensuring business continuity.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture ABSafeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most – their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser.

About Securewest

Securewest is a global risk management consultancy. The company is independent and privately owned and offers a full range of integrated travel risk management solutions, from risk assessments and risk mitigation advice to the provision of a Response and Assistance capability

Established over 30 years ago, Securewest presents security solutions to the marine and maritime sectors and is now a trusted supplier for some of the world's largest shipping companies. Over the last decades, the business has expanded to travel risk management services delivered worldwide to corporate clients, universities, and third-sector organizations.

