Patrick Kortman assumes role as Interim CFO at Kindred Group

VALLETTA, Malta, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Kortman assumes the role as Interim CFO at Kindred Group as of 21 June, taking over from Johan Wilsby who resigned earlier this year. Patrick has been with Kindred Group since 2018 and will be supported by Johan Wilsby during a transition period.

Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Patrick Kortman, assumes the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 21 June 2023. Kindred's previous CFO, Johan Wilsby, announced on 15 May that he will leave Kindred.

Patrick has been at Kindred since 2018 working closely with the Board, the Executive Team, and the Financial Department. He also has extensive experience from the financial market having held senior positions at Nordea and Ratos.

"I am very pleased that Patrick has agreed to take on the role as Interim CFO at Kindred. Patrick knows Kindred very well and has a vast experience from the financial sector, and he will continue to bring great value to Kindred's financial operations, to the wider Executive Team, and to the Board as we continue to focus on the strategic review", says Nils Andén, Interim CEO at Kindred Group.

Johan Wilsby will continue to support the Executive Team until he leaves Kindred.

In addition to the Interim CFO role, two additional interim appointments have been made to the Executive Team. Usha Ganesan will assume the role as Interim Chief Finance Operations Officer, and Neil Banbury will assume the role as Interim Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer. All appointments will remain as interim until the strategic review is concluded.

"I am delighted that we can maintain momentum and consistency across the company during this period thanks to our excellent senior leaders and strong employee base", continues Nils Andén.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-06-202308:00 CET.

For more information:Alexander Westrell, Director of Communicationspress@kindredgroup.com+46 73 7071686

