Publication of Annual Report for 2022: NORECO

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today published the Annual Report for 2022. In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached. The reports will be made available at the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

